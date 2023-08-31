Aluminum Corporation of China (HKEX:2600) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 4.24

The average one-year price target for Aluminum Corporation of China (HKEX:2600) has been revised to 4.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of 3.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 5.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.65 / share.

Aluminum Corporation of China Maintains 1.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluminum Corporation of China. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2600 is 0.20%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 381,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 112,188K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170,834K shares, representing a decrease of 52.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 42.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 37,132K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,840K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 19,370K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 15,624K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.