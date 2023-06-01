Aluminum Corporation of China (HKEX:2600) Price Target Decreased by 19.01% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Aluminum Corporation of China (HKEX:2600) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an decrease of 19.01% from the prior estimate of 5.04 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.58 to a high of 6.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from the latest reported closing price of 3.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluminum Corporation of China. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2600 is 0.19%, an increase of 47.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 312.70% to 425,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 170,834K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 37,132K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares, representing an increase of 82.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 272.89% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,840K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 19,370K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 15,624K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing an increase of 77.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 188.79% over the last quarter.

