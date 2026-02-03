Aluminum Corporation of China (SHSE:601600) Price Target Increased by 14.78% to 14.52

The average one-year price target for Aluminum Corporation of China (SHSE:601600) has been revised to CN¥14.52 / share. This is an increase of 14.78% from the prior estimate of CN¥12.65 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥9.19 to a high of CN¥18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥13.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluminum Corporation of China. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 33.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601600 is 0.14%, an increase of 32.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.54% to 38,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,018K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,377K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 92.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601600 by 1,288.91% over the last quarter.

OEQAX - Oaktree Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,306K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601600 by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,877K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMSX - Emerging Markets Fund Class S holds 1,305K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing a decrease of 20.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601600 by 22.40% over the last quarter.

