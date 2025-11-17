Aluminum Corporation of China (SEHK:2600) Price Target Increased by 15.56% to 11.29

The average one-year price target for Aluminum Corporation of China (SEHK:2600) has been revised to HK$11.29 / share. This is an increase of 15.56% from the prior estimate of HK$9.77 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$7.58 to a high of HK$15.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.52% from the latest reported closing price of HK$11.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluminum Corporation of China. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2600 is 0.10%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 353,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,746K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,788K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 34.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,635K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,745K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 35.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 37,422K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 6.95% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,100K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 11,590K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares , representing an increase of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 64.38% over the last quarter.

