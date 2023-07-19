News & Insights

Aluminum Corp of China Chairman Liu Jianping resigns

July 19, 2023 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - State-owned Aluminum Corporation of China <2600.HK> 601600.SS said on Wednesday that Chairman Liu Jianping has resigned.

The company, also known as Chinalco, said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that Liu had confirmed he had no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders.

Liu was appointed to the post in June 2021.

Zhu Runzhou, the company's current executive director and president, is acting as chairman of the board of directors and legal representative of the company, the company added.

