Aluminum Corp of China chairman Liu Jianping resigns

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corporation of China 601600.SS said chairman Liu Jianping has resigned due to a change in job role, according to an annoucement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website.

Zhu Runzhou, the company's current executive director and president, is acting as chairman of the board of directors and legal representative of the company, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.