Aluminum Corp of China chairman Liu Jianping resigns

July 19, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corporation of China 601600.SS said chairman Liu Jianping has resigned due to a change in job role, according to an annoucement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website.

Zhu Runzhou, the company's current executive director and president, is acting as chairman of the board of directors and legal representative of the company, the company said on Wednesday.

