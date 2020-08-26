Markets
ACH

Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. (Symbol: ACH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.44, changing hands as low as $6.22 per share. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ACH's low point in its 52 week range is $4.60 per share, with $9.0701 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACH

Other Topics

Stocks Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular