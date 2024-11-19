Aluminum of China Plans Asset Acquisition

Aluminum of China (HK:2600) has released an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is planning to acquire slab ingots assets from Chinalco High-end Manufacturing, a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder Chinalco. This acquisition involves connected transaction considerations under Hong Kong Listing Rules. Shareholders and investors are advised to be cautious as no concrete agreement has been reached yet.

