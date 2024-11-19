Aluminum of China Achieves Share Unlocking Milestone

Aluminum of China (HK:2600) has released an update.

Aluminum of China has announced that the conditions for unlocking the first batch of restricted shares under its 2021 incentive scheme have been met. Eligible participants can now apply to unlock 40% of their restricted shares, marking a significant milestone for the company’s equity incentive program. This move could impact investor sentiment and influence stock market activity surrounding the company.

