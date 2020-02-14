Aluminum Cans May Reduce the Potency of Cannabis Beverages

According to scientists, the lining on aluminum cans has the potential to diminish the potency of substances like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In an interview with Yahoo! Finance Canada, Harold Han, who is the founder and chief science officer of Vertosa, a company that creates active ingredients for infused products, says the theory is that "the cannabis material, the droplets, will stick to the liner and cling on it. When you open the can to take a drink, it will lose its potency."

Han notes that the loss doesn't happen only with cannabis, and that "you will always see some percentage of loss. But as long as you can manage this loss and let it plateau, that is the goal." One alternative involves possibly using bottles rather than cans, although that can be more costly for cannabis producers.

Cannabis-infused beverages remain a small subset of the industry. In the U.S., beverages make up around 6% of the ingestible segment, although its growth is in the double digits.

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian beverage market now open for business

In October, cannabis edibles, including beverages, became legal in Canada, and many marijuana stocks have already been preparing for it, partnering with beer makers.

The most high-profile partnerships include Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands. Constellation first invested in the cannabis producer back in 2017, and it has since increased its share of ownership in Canopy Growth. In 2018, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) partnered with Anheuser Busch InBev through a joint venture to research and develop beverages.

According to Deloitte, the cannabis-infused beverage market in Canada may be worth as much as $529 million annually.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.