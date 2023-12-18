Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses jump 13%

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped more than 13% to 2-1/2 month highs on Friday, suggesting surpluses of the metal used in transport, packaging and construction.

LME data showed net inflows of 59,850 metric tons of aluminium to LME warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL, lifting total stocks to 504,475 tons. As a market of last resort, consumers, producers and traders with spare metal often deliver it to the LME's network of warehouses.

Demand has been slowing in top consumer China and in Europe while Chinese production picked up last month as major producing regions added new capacity.

"It has been accumulating outside LME warehouses in Asia for quite a while now," an industry source said.

LME storage facilities in Gwangyang, South Korea, registered inflows of 19,250 tons and outflows of 2,000 tons. Warehouses in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, had inflows of 44,875 tons while deliveries into Rotterdam amounted to 225 tons.

Benchmark aluminium prices CMAL3 on the LME fell briefly after the data was released, but the cutting of short positions by funds pushed prices back towards Friday's five-week high of $2,269.50 a ton.

LME stocks are sometimes tied up in financing deals that involve borrowing money to buy nearby aluminium contracts and selling forward for a higher price CMAL0-3.

Another lucrative transaction using excess metal involve agreements under which LME warehouses share fees or rental income with companies that deliver metal to them. The fees for these "rent deals" are paid by the eventual owner of the metal.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.