Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro's Q1 core profit falls less than expected

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted a sharp fall in first-quarter core profit on Friday as expected, in step with falling metals prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 7.5 billion crowns ($705.5 million) for January-March from 11.2 billion a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 7.3 billion.

Aluminium prices have dropped this year as China has stepped up production, along with concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Looking ahead, the aluminium market is expected to be largely balanced in 2023, marked by supply disruptions in and outside China, and there is a risk of further curtailments, Hydro said in presentation material.

($1 = 10.6313 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

