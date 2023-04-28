Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro's Q1 core profit falls less than expected

Adds detail, background
OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted a sharp fall in first-quarter core profit on Friday as expected, in step with falling metals prices.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 7.5 billion crowns ($705.5 million) for January-March from 11.2 billion a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 7.3 billion.
Aluminium prices have dropped this year as China has stepped up production, along with concerns of a global economic slowdown.
Looking ahead, the aluminium market is expected to be largely balanced in 2023, marked by supply disruptions in and outside China, and there is a risk of further curtailments, Hydro said in presentation material.
($1 = 10.6313 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.