Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro's Q1 core profit falls less than expected

April 28, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted a sharp fall in first-quarter core profit on Friday, as expected, in step with falling metals prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 7.5 billion crowns ($705.46 million) for January-March from 11.2 billion a year earlier, beating an average analyst forecast of 7.3 billion.

($1 = 10.6313 Norwegian crowns)

