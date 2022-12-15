Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro to raise capex, cut more costs

Adds detail

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL will cut more costs and raise its capital expenditure next year, while distributing a smaller portion of its earnings as dividend, it said on Thursday.

It said it aimed to cut costs by a further 3.5 billion crowns ($358.7 million) to a total of 11 billion crowns by 2027, compared to its previous target of cutting by 8.5 billion crowns combined for the years between 2019 and 2025.

The group expects capital expenditure of 13.5 billion crowns in 2023, including a 2.1 billion carry-over from 2022, and 1.7 billion in currency and inflation effects, having forecast 11 billion in capex for 2022 a year ago.

It is also reducing returns to shareholders, with the company's board proposing to distribute 50-70% of the 2022 adjusted net income to shareholders in form of dividends and share buy-backs, compared to the 80% cash dividend for 2021.

Like other industrial companies in Europe, Hydro has been struggling with higher costs. It has cut output in Europe, including permanently closing production at its Slovalco plant in Slovakia in September.

About half of Europe's aluminium production has been shut down as a result of a surge in energy costs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

