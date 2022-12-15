Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro to raise capex, cut more costs

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL will cut more costs and raise its capital expenditure next year, while distributing a smaller portion of its earnings as dividend, it said on Thursday.

