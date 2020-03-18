Commodities

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro says coronavirus will likely impact demand, activities

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GWLADYS FOUCHE

Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, warned on Wednesday about increasing risk for its operations due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was too early to estimate the financial impact of the virus outbreak, it added.

"Most of Hydro's operations are running at normal production levels, but with increased uncertainty and with likely increasing impact on demand and activities," the company, which has 36,000 employees in 40 countries, said in a statement.

It was too early to estimate the financial impact of the virus outbreak, it added.

