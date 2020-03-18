Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro says coronavirus will likely impact demand, activities

OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro NHY.OL, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, warned on Wednesday about increasing risk for its operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Most of Hydro's operations are running at normal production levels, but with increased uncertainty and with likely increasing impact on demand and activities," the company, which has 36,000 employees in 40 countries, said in a statement.

It was too early to estimate the financial impact of the virus outbreak, it added.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

