Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro Q1 record profit beats forecast

Adds detail

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL reported on Tuesday record quarterly profits that beat expectations as metal prices soared.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.2 billion crowns ($1.19 billion) in the January-March quarter from 5.2 billion a year ago, while analysts on average had expected 10.6 billion.

The company cited the war in Ukraine, supply-chain bottlenecks, slower Chinese growth, high energy prices and rising inflation as key factors in the quarter.

Revenue in the first quarter rose 46% year-on-year to 46.6 billion crowns, below the 49.0 billion average forecast of 13 analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange rose sharply in the first quarter, hitting record highs above $4,000 a tonne, but have since fallen to close at just over $3,000 at the end of April.

Global demand for the light-weight metal is still expected to exceed production for a second consecutive year, Hydro said, which could lead to a fall in global aluminium inventories.

Shares of Norsk Hydro have risen 11.9% year-to-date.

($1 = 9.4207 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.