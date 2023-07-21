News & Insights

Commodities

Aluminium producer Hydro raises 2023 capex guidance, Q2 profit in line

Credit: REUTERS/Terje Solsvik

July 21, 2023 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Gwladys Fouche for Reuters ->

OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro NHY.OL on Friday raised its guidance for capital expenditure this year as it reported a drop in core second-quarter earnings in line with expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 7.1 billion crowns ($706 million) for April-June from 11.6 billion a year earlier, in line with an average analyst forecast of 7.0 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.0508 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.