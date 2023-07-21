Aluminium producer Hydro raises 2023 capex guidance, Q2 profit in line

OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro NHY.OL on Friday raised its guidance for capital expenditure this year as it reported a drop in core second-quarter earnings in line with expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 7.1 billion crowns ($706 million) for April-June from 11.6 billion a year earlier, in line with an average analyst forecast of 7.0 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.0508 Norwegian crowns)

