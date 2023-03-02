Commodities
CME

Aluminium open interest, volume on CME hit record high in February

Credit: REUTERS/EILEEN MESLAR

March 02, 2023 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange CME.O hit record average daily volumes in February, a four-fold jump compared to a year ago, and open interest also reached historic highs, the exchange operator said on Thursday.

The average daily volume last month reached 3,161 contracts, 300% higher from a year earlier, the futures markets operator, said in a statement.

Each physically deliverable CME contract represents 25 metric tonnes, and by the calculation, about 79,025 metric tonnes of aluminium traded on the CME's futures market in February.

Average daily open interest of 2,549 contracts rallied 711% year-over-year and included trade on contracts through December 2024.

Open interest tallies the number of options contracts that have yet to be settled between buyers and sellers, a measure of investors' participation in a market.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CME

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.