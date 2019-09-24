Commodities

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to cut costs again

Contributors
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Terje Solsvik

Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro aims to get its cost-cutting efforts back on track after major operational setbacks in the last year-and-a-half, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL aims to get its cost-cutting efforts back on track after major operational setbacks in the last year-and-a-half, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company's new goal is to boost earnings by 6.4 billion crowns ($707.56 million) over the next five years, said Hilde Merete Aasheim, who took the helm at Hydro in May.

Following a spill at one of its plants in Brazil, Hydro last year abandoned plans to cut costs by 3 billion crowns from 2015 to 2019. It has since also been hit by a major cyber attack that paralysed networks and hit profits.

($1 = 9.0452 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 23 31 65 94; Reuters Messaging: gwladys.fouche.reuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular