Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to cut costs again

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL aims to get its cost-cutting efforts back on track after major operational setbacks in the last year-and-a-half, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company's new goal is to boost earnings by 6.4 billion crowns ($707.56 million) over the next five years, said Hilde Merete Aasheim, who took the helm at Hydro in May.

Following a spill at one of its plants in Brazil, Hydro last year abandoned plans to cut costs by 3 billion crowns from 2015 to 2019. It has since also been hit by a major cyber attack that paralysed networks and hit profits.

($1 = 9.0452 Norwegian crowns)

