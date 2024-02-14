Aluminium-maker Hydro's Q4 profit weaker than forecast

Adds extrusion business outlook in paragraph 5, context in paragraphs 6-7, dividend and share buyback in paragraph 8, share in paragraph 9

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Hydro NHY.OL on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected core profits for the final quarter of 2023 and cut its annual dividend in line with forecasts as earnings fell.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 3.74 billion crowns ($350.76 million) for October-December from 7.18 billion crowns a year earlier, lagging an average poll forecast of 4.29 billion.

"Challenging markets led to a weaker result in the fourth quarter of 2023," CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

After soaring in 2021 and early 2022 to around $3,500 per tonne as the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of aluminium has since slipped by more than one third to around $2,200 per tonne as demand waned.

Hydro said its extrusion business, which makes aluminium components for industry, had seen softer demand from the industrial and transport segments but expected an improvement in the second half of 2024 in both Europe and North America.

The group late last year said it would book a $570 million impairment in the fourth quarter due to challenging alumina market conditions and Australian power price insecurity.

Hydro in November raised its long-term cost-cutting and profit targets, but also said it would increase capital expenditure in the coming years, while its dividend outlook at the time disappointed analysts.

The company on Wednesday announced a dividend of 2.5 crowns per share for 2023, down from 5.65 crowns the previous year, broadly in line with the 2.48 crowns expected on average by analysts. It also announced 2 billion crowns in share buybacks.

Hydro's share price has fallen by 27% in the last 12 months, underperforming a flat Oslo benchmark stock index .OSEBX.

($1 = 10.6626 Norwegian crowns)

