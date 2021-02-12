Aluminium maker Hydro's Q4 earnings beat forecast

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted fourth-quarter operating profits above expectations on Friday, citing faster volume growth for both its Rolling and Extrusion units compared to the market.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.45 billion Norwegian crowns ($170.7 million) in October-December, from 560 million crowns a year earlier, beating the 1.34 billion crowns expected in a poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.4944 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

