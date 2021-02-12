Aluminium maker Hydro's Q4 beats forecast, eyes dividend boost

Adds dividend policy, background

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits on Friday, citing faster volume growth in several units, and said it plans to pay out a larger share of its profits as dividend from 2021 onwards.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.45 billion Norwegian crowns ($170.7 million) in October-December, from 560 million crowns a year earlier, beating the 1.34 billion crowns expected in a poll of analysts.

"Hydro's volume growth outpaced the market development in both Rolling and Extrusions in the fourth quarter 2020, driven by recovery in key segments such as automotive, can, building and construction," Chief Financial Officer Paal Kildemo said.

It proposed a dividend of 1.25 crowns per share for 2020, unchanged from 2019, and said that from 2021 its policy will be to pay out a minimum of 50% of underlying net profits over a business cycle, up from an earlier 40%.

The level of 1.25 crown per share will remain a "floor" in its dividend policy, representing the minimum payment planned, Hydro said.

