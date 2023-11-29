Aluminium maker Hydro raises profit, cost cutting goal

Adds quote, detail in paragraphs 3-6

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium maker Hydro NHY.OL said on Wednesday it had raised its cost cutting and profit improvement targets, setting new long-term goals driven by digitalisation of operations and growing demand for metals made from low-emission production.

The Norwegian group, which recently secured a cash boost from a renewables venture with Macquarie Asset Management, forecast a "greener earnings uplift" of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($188.46 million) per year by 2030.

The company said it was "shifting gear", raising its earnings targets for the aluminium extrusions and recycling units.

"Towards 2030 we are stepping up growth ambitions in extrusions, recycling and renewable power generation aimed at capturing market opportunities emerging from the green transition," CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

The company said it now plans to reach annual cost reductions of 14 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.32 billion) in 2030, compared to its previous target of cutting 11 billion crowns by 2027.

Hydro also lifted its so-called commercial ambition from sales of low-emitting products to 6.1 billion per year by the end of this decade, up from a goal set last year of 3 billion annually by 2027, boosted by the "greener earnings uplift".

($1 = 10.6124 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.