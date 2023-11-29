News & Insights

Commodities

Aluminium maker Hydro raises profit, cost cutting goal

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 29, 2023 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail in paragraphs 3-6

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium maker Hydro NHY.OL said on Wednesday it had raised its cost cutting and profit improvement targets, setting new long-term goals driven by digitalisation of operations and growing demand for metals made from low-emission production.

The Norwegian group, which recently secured a cash boost from a renewables venture with Macquarie Asset Management, forecast a "greener earnings uplift" of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($188.46 million) per year by 2030.

The company said it was "shifting gear", raising its earnings targets for the aluminium extrusions and recycling units.

"Towards 2030 we are stepping up growth ambitions in extrusions, recycling and renewable power generation aimed at capturing market opportunities emerging from the green transition," CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

The company said it now plans to reach annual cost reductions of 14 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.32 billion) in 2030, compared to its previous target of cutting 11 billion crowns by 2027.

Hydro also lifted its so-called commercial ambition from sales of low-emitting products to 6.1 billion per year by the end of this decade, up from a goal set last year of 3 billion annually by 2027, boosted by the "greener earnings uplift".

($1 = 10.6124 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.