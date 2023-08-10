Aluminium giant Rusal net profit plunges 75% in first half as costs surge

Update with details on profit drop, company comment

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK reported a 75% drop in first-half net profit on Friday due to dwindling raw material resources, high inflationary pressures and international sanctions, which increased production costs.

Rusal, one of the world's top aluminium producers, posted a net profit of $420 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.68 billion a year earlier.

"This year, the issues of dwindling raw material resources, global inflation and the international sanctions standoff persist," Rusal, which operates in Guinea, Jamaica, Ireland and Sweden apart from Russia, said in a statement.

"At the same time, slowing growth in several economic sectors affects the overall dynamics of metal consumption."

Although there are no sanctions targeting Rusal, the aluminum producer experienced a surge in production costs largely owing to the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It incurred total cost of sales of $5.22 billion for the first half, higher than last year's $4.76 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.