Aluminium Dunkerque to relaunch idled capacity

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium Dunkerque, which operates one of Europe’s biggest aluminium smelters, has started relaunching production capacity idled last year when it was hit by soaring electricity costs, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The site, which halted around a fifth of its output in the fourth quarter, should reach full capacity by the end of May, the spokesperson told Reuters via SMS, adding the move followed an easing in French power prices and government support for energy-intensive industry.

