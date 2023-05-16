Aluminium demand seen weak, risk of lower prices

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Demand for aluminium has slumped in Europe and top consumer China in recent weeks amid a slowing global economy, raising the risk of further downside in prices, a conference heard on Tuesday.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange has slid 16% since touching a $2,679.5 peak in January and was flat at $2,260 on Tuesday. Prices for the metal used in transport, construction and packaging hit their lowest since Oct. 31 last week.

"It's clear from my recent travels in Europe that demand is very poor, particularly in the construction sector," said analyst at consultancy CRU, Ross Strachan. "The situation has actually deteriorated in the last six to eight weeks."

Industrial buyers told Strachan they expected their demand to decline by 20%-40% for the first half of 2023 compared to last year, he told the CRU World Aluminium Conference in London.

Feedback about demand from China was also downbeat, where there had been cautious optimism recently, he said.

The gloomy macro-economic outlook was creating uncertainty, and the banking crisis that had chilled financial markets could provide more surprises, said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"There could be some more icebergs coming in the short term. We are probably going to head lower in the next couple of months," he said, adding the prices are likely to recover by the end of the year, without giving specific prices.

Global aluminium production is expected to rise by 2% this year, but demand will only increase by 1.5%, leaving the market in surplus and pressuring prices, said Duncan Hobbs, research director at Concord Resources.

Futures markets are showing that investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates by nearly 100 basis points by the end of the year, which is misguided since inflation is still high, Hobbs added.

"Someone is going to be disappointed and I'd venture it'll be risk asset markets."

As interest rates remain high, the dollar =USD will strengthen, which will weigh on commodity prices, including aluminium, Hobbs added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Polina Devitt; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

