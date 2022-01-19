Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) ALBH.BH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely)

