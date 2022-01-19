Commodities

Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

Contributor
Ahmad Elhamy Reuters
Published

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) ALBH.BH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular