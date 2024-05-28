Alumina Limited Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Alumina Limited (AU:AWC) has released an update.

At Alumina Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, all resolutions were passed with significant majority votes, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s proposed actions and board member elections. The resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of several board members, and the approval of performance rights for the CEO.

