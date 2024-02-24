Alumina Limited - Depositary Receipt () (AWCMY) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 2.86

The average one-year price target for Alumina Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AWCMY) has been revised to 2.86 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 2.72 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.69 to a high of 3.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.33% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWCMY is 0.09%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.94% to 117,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,814K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 29.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,161K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 41.69% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 9,972K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,418K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 39.31% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,039K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares, representing an increase of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 18.79% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 8,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,892K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.