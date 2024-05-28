Alumina Limited Conducts 54th AGM

Alumina Limited (AU:AWC) has released an update.

Alumina Limited held its 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, where the Chairman and CEO delivered speeches accompanied by a presentation. The meeting was an opportunity to introduce the company’s directors and discuss company affairs with shareholders, both in-person and via webcast. The address also included a respectful acknowledgment of the traditional landowners.

