Alumina (ASX:AWC) Price Target Decreased by 8.20% to 1.43

The average one-year price target for Alumina (ASX:AWC) has been revised to 1.43 / share. This is an decrease of 8.20% from the prior estimate of 1.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWC is 0.09%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 106,948K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,467K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,366K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 11.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,098K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10,700K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,026K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 8.27% over the last quarter.

FFGCX - Fidelity Global Commodity Stock Fund holds 5,349K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 5,000K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

