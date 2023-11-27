Alumina (ASX:AWC) Price Target Decreased by 6.11% to 1.05

The average one-year price target for Alumina (ASX:AWC) has been revised to 1.05 / share. This is an decrease of 6.11% from the prior estimate of 1.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 1.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.30% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 12.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWC is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.05% to 106,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,814K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,467K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 7.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,161K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,098K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 7.40% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10,418K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,700K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 5.70% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 6,892K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 27.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 40.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,508K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,454K shares, representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 7.44% over the last quarter.

