Alumina (ASX:AWC) Price Target Decreased by 13.09% to 1.24

The average one-year price target for Alumina (ASX:AWC) has been revised to 1.24 / share. This is an decrease of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.96 to a high of 1.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.19% from the latest reported closing price of 1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWC is 0.08%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.26% to 101,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,814K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,467K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 7.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,098K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10,700K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,026K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 8.27% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 5,145K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 6.83% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 5,000K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

