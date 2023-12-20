Alumina - ADR (AWCMY) Price Target Increased by 15.55% to 2.47

The average one-year price target for Alumina - ADR (OTC:AWCMY) has been revised to 2.47 / share. This is an increase of 15.55% from the prior estimate of 2.14 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.33 to a high of 2.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.62% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWCMY is 0.01%, a decrease of 83.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.92% to 133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Asset Advisors holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 270.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 83.81% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

