Alumina - ADR (AWCMY) Price Target Decreased by 5.38% to 3.76

The average one-year price target for Alumina - ADR (OTC:AWCMY) has been revised to 3.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 3.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.46 to a high of 4.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.86% from the latest reported closing price of 3.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWCMY is 0.07%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.18% to 463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Asset Advisors holds 445K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Resources Management holds 5K shares.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWCMY by 14.64% over the last quarter.

