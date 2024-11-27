Alumasc Group to Unveil Interim Results in February

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.
Alumasc Group PLC, a leading provider of sustainable building products, is set to announce its interim results for the half-year ending December 2024 on February 4, 2025. In addition to an in-person presentation for analysts, the company will host a live presentation for shareholders, accessible via the Investor Meet Company platform. This upcoming event presents an opportunity for investors to gain insights into Alumasc’s performance and strategic direction.
