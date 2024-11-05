Alumasc Grants Share Awards to Key Managers

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.

Alumasc Group PLC has announced the grant of share awards to key managerial personnel, with Helen Ashton, Peter Burnap, and Luan Leaf each receiving 15,000 ordinary shares at a price of 307 pence per share. These awards are part of the company’s Executive Share Option Plan, set to potentially vest in 2025 based on performance criteria. Alumasc is a leading UK supplier of sustainable building products, aiming to strengthen its market position across its Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

