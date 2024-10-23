Alumasc Directors Adjust Shareholdings with Strategic Moves

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.

The Alumasc Group plc reported director dealings involving the exercise of share awards under its 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. Notable transactions included Gilbert Jackson selling 5,230 shares to cover tax costs, while Michael Leaf transferred 19,668 shares to a closely associated person. These activities reflect strategic moves by the company’s leadership to manage their shareholdings effectively.

