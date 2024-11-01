News & Insights

Alumasc Awards Shares to Boost Executive Performance

November 01, 2024

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.

Alumasc Group PLC has granted a substantial share award to its top executives under its Long Term Incentive Plan, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing performance. The awards, totaling 189,006 shares at no cost, aim to motivate key figures like CEO Paul Hooper and Group Finance Director Simon Dray. This move reflects Alumasc’s strategic focus on sustainable building solutions and its robust market presence across its three business segments.

