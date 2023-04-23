Aluflexpack (AFP) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 26.18

The average one-year price target for Aluflexpack (AFP) has been revised to 26.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 24.82 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.23% from the latest reported closing price of 19.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluflexpack. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFP is 0.01%, a decrease of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,310K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFP by 6.74% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 50.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFP by 116.32% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 35.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFP by 15.38% over the last quarter.

