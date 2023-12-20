News & Insights

Altus Power To Acquire Core Business Of Unico Solar Investors

December 20, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS), a provider of clean electric power, Wednesday announced the acquisition of the core business of Unico Solar Investors consisting of its development platform, pipeline and senior leadership team as well.

The financial terms of this deal have not yet been divulged.

Unico Solar's dynamic solar development platform is centered on overcoming customer adoption barriers for commercial rooftop and community solar projects as per the company.

"Joining forces with Altus Power brings together market leaders in the commercial and industrial solar energy vertical that will supercharge project development for real estate owners and users on a national scale," commented Brett Phillips, co-Founder of Unico Solar.

In pre-market activity, Altus Power shares are trading at $6.74, up 0.30% on the New York Stock Exchange.

