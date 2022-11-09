Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) closed at $8.06, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.81% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.29% in that time.

Altus Power, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 14, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $103.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +1066.67% and +44.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altus Power, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Altus Power, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altus Power, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.22.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.