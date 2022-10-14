Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) closed at $10.62, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altus Power, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $104.32 million. These totals would mark changes of +1066.67% and +45.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altus Power, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Altus Power, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Altus Power, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.66.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



