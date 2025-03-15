ALTUS POWER Earnings Preview: Recent $AMPS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALTUS POWER ($AMPS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,570,933 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.

ALTUS POWER Insider Trading Activity

ALTUS POWER insiders have traded $AMPS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARS NORELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,094,547 shares for an estimated $54,010,553 .

. GREGG J FELTON (CO-FOUNDER, CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 71,161 shares for an estimated $349,400

DUSTIN WEBER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 9,162 shares for an estimated $44,985

ANTHONY SAVINO (COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER) sold 8,823 shares for an estimated $43,320

ALTUS POWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ALTUS POWER stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

