Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALTM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.82, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALTM was $71.82, representing a -21.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $91 and a 99.39% increase over the 52 week low of $36.02.

ALTM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). ALTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ALTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 162.09%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the altm Dividend History page.

