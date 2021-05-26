Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.75, the dividend yield is 9.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALTM was $65.75, representing a -6% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.95 and a 596.5% increase over the 52 week low of $9.44.

ALTM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). ALTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ALTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 93.84%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

