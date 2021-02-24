Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.33, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALTM was $56.33, representing a -3.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.12 and a 499.26% increase over the 52 week low of $9.40.

ALTM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). ALTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$99.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ALTM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -98.01%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

