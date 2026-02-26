Altus Group (TSX:AIF) Price Target Decreased by 12.43% to 54.74

The average one-year price target for Altus Group (TSX:AIF) has been revised to $54.74 / share. This is a decrease of 12.43% from the prior estimate of $62.51 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.13% from the latest reported closing price of $43.06 / share.

Altus Group Maintains 1.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.39%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Group. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 33.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIF is 0.33%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.61% to 2,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 649K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 379K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

FAMFX - FAM Small Cap Fund Investor holds 314K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HFCSX - Hennessy Focus Fund Investor Class holds 249K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WPVLX - Partners Value Fund - Investor Class holds 225K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

