Altus Group Names Katie Royce CFO, Succeeding Pawan Chhabra; Reaffirms Outlook For Q2 And FY26

(RTTNews) - Altus Group Ltd (AIF.TO), a Canadian commercial real estate data and software provider, on Monday announced the appointment of Katie Royce as chief financial officer, effective August 3.

Current CFO Pawan Chhabra will step down at the same time and remain with the Toronto-based company through September to support the transition, Altus said.

Katie Royce has most recently served as CFO of ZenBusiness Inc, a U.S. SaaS company, and previously held senior finance roles at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Altus also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2026, and said it would announce its final divestiture transaction shortly.

On the Toronto stock exchange, shares of Altus were gaining 2.75 percent trading at C$45.96.

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