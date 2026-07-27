Markets

Altus Group Names Katie Royce CFO, Succeeding Pawan Chhabra; Reaffirms Outlook For Q2 And FY26

July 27, 2026 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Altus Group Ltd (AIF.TO), a Canadian commercial real estate data and software provider, on Monday announced the appointment of Katie Royce as chief financial officer, effective August 3.

Current CFO Pawan Chhabra will step down at the same time and remain with the Toronto-based company through September to support the transition, Altus said.

Katie Royce has most recently served as CFO of ZenBusiness Inc, a U.S. SaaS company, and previously held senior finance roles at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Altus also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2026, and said it would announce its final divestiture transaction shortly.

On the Toronto stock exchange, shares of Altus were gaining 2.75 percent trading at C$45.96.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.